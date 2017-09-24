Archive
Sunday, September 24 2017
'Miss Armenia 2017' beauty contest took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0116904
Winner of the 'Miss Armenia 2017' beauty contest is Lili Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0116896
Image Code: MHM0116900
Image Code: MHM0116902
Image Code: MHM0116901
Image Code: MHM0116897
Image Code: MHM0116899
Image Code: MHM0116898
Image Code: MHM0116895
Image Code: MHM0116903
Monday, September 25 2017
Russian Minister of Education and Science Olga Vasilyeva visit to Armenia
Friday, September 22 2017
Russian famous singer Iosif Kobzon gives a press conference at Aram Khachatryan Concert Hall
