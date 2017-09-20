Archive
Wednesday, September 20 2017
Closing session of the 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference took place K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0116812
Image Code: MHM0116814
RA Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan holds a speech during the closing session of the Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0116815
Speaker of the RA National Assembly Ara Babloyan holds a speech during the closing session of the Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0116813
Image Code: MHM0116816
Wednesday, September 20 2017
A press conference on the topic of the 'Uncompromising struggle for independence. Different generations, one goal' took place in 'Article 3' press club
Tuesday, September 19 2017
A concert dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the program 'Armenians by origin' took place within the framework of the 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora Conference at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
