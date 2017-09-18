Archive
Monday, September 18 2017
An agreement was signed between the RA National Academy of Sciences and Academy of Social Sciences of China at the Presidium of the RA NAS
President of the RA National Academy of Sciences Radik Martirosyan and President of the Academy of Social Sciences of China Wang Weiguang siged an agreement at the Presidium of the RA NAS
Monday, September 18 2017
The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference under the title of 'Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility' has launched in Yerevan, Armenia of Yerevan, Armenia
