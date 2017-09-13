Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, September 13 2017
A meeting with the artistic director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan took place
Image Code: MHM0116618
A meeting with the artistic director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan took place
Image Code: MHM0116619
A meeting with the artistic director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan took place
Image Code: MHM0116620
A meeting with the artistic director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan took place
Image Code: MHM0116617
A meeting with the artistic director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan Konstantin Orbelyan took place
Wednesday, September 13 2017
Question and answer session between the members of the RA National Assembly and the RA Government took place at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, September 13 2017
A discussion on the topic of the protest against the unhealthy environment took place at Congress Hotel
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.