Friday, September 08 2017
Opening ceremony of 'Shopinamerica' General Service Center took place at Haypost's No. 09 Post Office
Image Code: MHM0116525
Image Code: MHM0116523
Image Code: MHM0116524
Image Code: MHM0116526
Saturday, September 09 2017
Debut of the Armenian national composer Haro Stepanyan's 'David of Sassoun' novel-opera took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Friday, September 08 2017
Opening of the 17th Universal Regional Trade and Industrial Exhibition Forum 'ARMENIA EXPO 2017' took place at Yerevan EXPO
