Friday, September 01 2017
Presentation of Gevorg Hakobyan's 'History of Educational Life and Educational Institutions of Istanbul Armenians' book took place at the RA Ministry of Diaspora
Image Code: MHM0116325
Image Code: MHM0116326
Image Code: MHM0116327
Concert of the St. Vardanants choir from Istanbul took place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Opening ceremony of the Alley of Stars took place on the Square near the RA Public Radio
