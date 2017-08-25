Archive
Friday, August 25 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan holds a pedagogical consultation
Image Code: MHM0116176
Image Code: MHM0116178
Image Code: MHM0116179
Image Code: MHM0116177
Friday, August 25 2017
Well-known Soviet-Armenian photographer Gagik Harutyunyan's 'Shades of Time' exhibition opened at the RA Artists' Union
Friday, August 25 2017
A press conference ahead of the 4th International Contemporary Art and Spiritual Film Festival 'Fresco' took place in 'The Club'
