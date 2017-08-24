Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, August 24 2017
Armenia’s participant of the ‘New Wave 2017’ international contest Syuzanna Melkonyan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Image Code: MHM0116155
Armenia’s participant of the ‘New Wave 2017’ international contest Syuzanna Melkonyan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Image Code: MHM0116153
Armenia’s participant of the ‘New Wave 2017’ international contest Syuzanna Melkonyan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Image Code: MHM0116154
Armenia’s participant of the ‘New Wave 2017’ international contest Syuzanna Melkonyan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Image Code: MHM0116152
Armenia’s participant of the ‘New Wave 2017’ international contest Syuzanna Melkonyan gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Friday, August 25 2017
Graduation ceremony of the Military Institute named after Vazgen Sargsyan took place at Sardarapat memorial complex
Thursday, August 24 2017
RA Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan, RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ashot Harutyunyan gave a press conference at the RA Government's press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.