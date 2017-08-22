Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, August 22 2017
A discussion on the topic of 'The 3-month activity of the Yerevan City Council's Elq Faction. Achievements and omissions' took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0116091
A discussion on the topic of 'The 3-month activity of the Yerevan City Council's Elq Faction. Achievements and omissions' took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0116090
A discussion on the topic of 'The 3-month activity of the Yerevan City Council's Elq Faction. Achievements and omissions' took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0116092
A discussion on the topic of 'The 3-month activity of the Yerevan City Council's Elq Faction. Achievements and omissions' took place at the Media Center
Tuesday, August 22 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan held a consultation with high schools' directors at the RA Ministry of Education and Science
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.