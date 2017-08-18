Archive
Friday, August 18 2017
Hearings of Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people took place at the Court of First Instance of Erebuni and Nubarashen Communities of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0116050
Image Code: MHM0116049
Image Code: MHM0116047
Image Code: MHM0116048
Image Code: MHM0116051
Image Code: MHM0116052
Image Code: MHM0116053
Saturday, August 19 2017
Traditional beer festival took place near the Swan Lake of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, August 18 2017
First Deputy Chairman of the RA State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan and head of the 'Armenian Culinary Traditions Development and Conservation' NGO Sedrak Mamulyan are guests in Sputnik Armenia press center
