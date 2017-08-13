Archive
Sunday, August 13 2017
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115990
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115987
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115991
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115992
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115988
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115989
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115993
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115994
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115995
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115997
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115996
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0115998
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Saturday, August 12 2017
This is the second day since the workers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations try to prevent the fire on forests of Artavan village of Vayots Dzor Province
