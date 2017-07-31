Archive
Monday, July 31 2017
Author of the book 'The new version of Gladzor University location' Tigran Mkrtchyan gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
Image Code: MHM0115831
Author of the book 'The new version of Gladzor University location' Tigran Mkrtchyan gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
Image Code: MHM0115830
Author of the book 'The new version of Gladzor University location' Tigran Mkrtchyan gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
Monday, July 31 2017
Hearings of the former commander of the NKR Defense Army Samvel Babayan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Saturday, July 29 2017
An event dedicated to the folk dance within the framework of the 'Yerevan Summer 2017' program under the slogan of 'Yerevan Dances' took place near the Swan Lake
