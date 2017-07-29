Archive
Saturday, July 29 2017
An event dedicated to the folk dance within the framework of the 'Yerevan Summer 2017' program under the slogan of 'Yerevan Dances' took place near the Swan Lake
Image Code: MHM0115827
Image Code: MHM0115829
Image Code: MHM0115825
Image Code: MHM0115826
Image Code: MHM0115828
Closing ceremony of the 10th 'Homenetmen' Games took place at Mika Stadium
