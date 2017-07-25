Archive
Tuesday, July 25 2017
Member of the National Congress of Western Armenians Aragats Akhoyan and head of 'Taron, Mush, Turuberan's Compatriotic Union' Hayreti Aslan are guests in Hayeli press club
An exhibition in memory of Hrachya Galstyan opened at the RA Artists' Union
A press conference on the topic of 'BBQ International Festival and tourism development perspectives in Armenia' took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
