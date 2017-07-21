Archive
Friday, July 21 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115671
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115667
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115668
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115674
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115675
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115672
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115669
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115673
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Image Code: MHM0115670
RA President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of 'Luys' Foundation
Saturday, July 22 2017
Final round of 'The Best Sport Family' sport event took place in Tsaghkadzor
Thursday, July 20 2017
Presentation of the triptych of Hakob Hakobyan under the title of 'Mysterious memories' took place at the National Museum-Institute of Architecture named after Al. Tamanyan
