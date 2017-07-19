Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, July 19 2017
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115637
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115639
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115640
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115638
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115643
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115642
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Image Code: MHM0115641
People hold a protest action against the decision of the Yerevan Municipality to demolish Ferdowsi Market
Wednesday, July 19 2017
Dismantling works began in Ferdowsi Market in Yerevan
Wednesday, July 19 2017
Political technologist Karen Kocharyan, former MPs Vigen Khachatryan and Azat Arshakyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.