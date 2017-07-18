Archive
Tuesday, July 18 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Alashkert (Yerevan) vs BATE (Belarusian) - Champions league qualification second round
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
