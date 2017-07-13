Archive
Thursday, July 13 2017
Cancelation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazaryan took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan
Cancelation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazaryan took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan
Friday, July 14 2017
Opening ceremony of the EU-funded 'Structural Dialogue Commitment' program took place at Erebuni Plaza Hotel
Thursday, July 13 2017
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
