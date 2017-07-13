Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, July 13 2017
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
Image Code: MHM0115494
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
Image Code: MHM0115493
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
Image Code: MHM0115492
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
Image Code: MHM0115491
Tigran Mansuryan's 'Let there be light' award-giving ceremony took place at Gevorkian Theological Seminary
Thursday, July 13 2017
Cancelation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazaryan took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan
Thursday, July 13 2017
Film director Tatyana Danielyants, composer and singer Lilit Pipoyan gave a press conference dedicated to the premiere of the ‘Six Musicians on the Background’ documentary film at Novosti-Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.