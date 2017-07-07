Archive
Friday, July 07 2017
'Business France' agency in collaboration with the RA Ministry of Health organized the 'French Days of Health in Armenia' forum at the RA Government Reception House
Image Code: MHM0115399
'Business France' agency in collaboration with the RA Ministry of Health organized the 'French Days of Health in Armenia' forum at the RA Government Reception House
Image Code: MHM0115400
Image Code: MHM0115400
Image Code: MHM0115402
Image Code: MHM0115402
Image Code: MHM0115401
Image Code: MHM0115401
Image Code: MHM0115403
Friday, July 07 2017
A briefing ahead of the opening of the solar-powered public transport frontier within the framework of the 'Energy Efficiency Days in Armenia' project took place near the solar powered bus stop at Moskovyan street
Friday, July 07 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan and Minister of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Farhadi signed a memorandum of understanding at the RA MES
