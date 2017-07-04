Archive
Tuesday, July 04 2017
European Union-funded 'Support to Civil Society Organizations Capacity Building Program' organized a public event on the topic of the 'Civic Society for Development' at Ani Plaza Hotel
Image Code: MHM0115354
Image Code: MHM0115356
Image Code: MHM0115355
Tuesday, July 04 2017
A press conference ahead of the ‘Yerevan-Color Run 2017’ took place at Loft Center
Tuesday, July 04 2017
'S.O.S. Sevan' initiative staged a protest action against the Government's proposal to take additional 100 million cubic meter water from Lake Sevan in front of the RA National Assembly Building
