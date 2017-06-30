Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 30 2017
Official opening ceremony of 'Yerevan Card' program took place at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0115308
Official opening ceremony of 'Yerevan Card' program took place at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0115311
Official opening ceremony of 'Yerevan Card' program took place at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0115309
Official opening ceremony of 'Yerevan Card' program took place at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0115310
Official opening ceremony of 'Yerevan Card' program took place at the RA National Gallery
Friday, June 30 2017
A training on 'Organizing and conducting fire fighting and rescue work at the Yerevan Metro' organized by the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations took place at the 'Republic Square' metro station in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 30 2017
Leader of the 'Heritage Party' of Armenia Raffi Hovhannisyan is guest in Hayatsk press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.