Thursday, June 29 2017
Official opening ceremony of 'SolarOn' which is the first manufacturer of solar panels in Armenia
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the official opening ceremony of 'SolarOn' which is the first manufacturer of solar panels in Armenia
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the official opening ceremony of 'SolarOn' which is the first manufacturer of solar panels in Armenia
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the official opening ceremony of 'SolarOn' which is the first manufacturer of solar panels in Armenia
Pyunik vs. Slava (Slovakia) football match within the framework of the UEFA Europa League qualifying round took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
RA Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Georgy Gakharia attended the Armenian-Georgian Business Forum at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
