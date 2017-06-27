Archive
Tuesday, June 27 2017
Alashkert vs Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Champions league qualification round
Image Code: MHM0115260
Image Code: MHM0115257
Image Code: MHM0115258
Image Code: MHM0115259
Alashkert vs. Santa Coloma (Andorra) football match in frames of the Champions league qualification round took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
Tuesday, June 27 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan received Head of the Group of Europe and North America offices of the Conrad Adenauer Foundation Lars Hensel at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
