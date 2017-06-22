Archive
Thursday, June 22 2017
Hearings of 'Analitik.am' web site editor-in-chief Ani Hovhannisyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0115178
Image Code: MHM0115177
Image Code: MHM0115176
Friday, June 23 2017
An event aimed to present father's role in shaping children's upbringing, healthy family and society took place at the Republic Square metro station
Thursday, June 22 2017
Former President of the RA Central Bank, economist Bagrat Asatryan and RPA member Lernik Aleksanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
