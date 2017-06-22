Archive
Thursday, June 22 2017
Former President of the RA Central Bank, economist Bagrat Asatryan and RPA member Lernik Aleksanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Thursday, June 22 2017
Hearings of 'Analitik.am' web site editor-in-chief Ani Hovhannisyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative District
Thursday, June 22 2017
A press conference dedicated to the first engineering forum-exhibition in Armenia took place at Novosti Armenia press center
