Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, June 19 2017
A press conference dedicated to the festival of the Georgian composer Giya Kancheli took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0115125
A press conference dedicated to the festival of the Georgian composer Giya Kancheli took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0115123
A press conference dedicated to the festival of the Georgian composer Giya Kancheli took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0115124
A press conference dedicated to the festival of the Georgian composer Giya Kancheli took place at Sputnik Armenia press center
Monday, June 19 2017
Closing ceremony of the 'ArtFest' International Youth Festival under the slogan of 'Under one roof' took place at the State Russian Drama Theatre named after K. Stanislavski
Monday, June 19 2017
Opening of the underground passage connecting Badal Muradyan street and Nor Nork 5th and 6th masses took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.