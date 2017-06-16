Archive
Friday, June 16 2017
Organizers of the 'Golden Apricot' Yerevan International Film Festival gave a press conference at Grand Hotel Yerevan
Friday, June 16 2017
A fashion show within the framework of 'Art Fest' international youth festival took place at 'Megerian Carpet' Armenia
Friday, June 16 2017
Regular session of the City Council of Yerevan took place
