Friday, June 16 2017
A discussion on the topic of the 'Draft law on making amendments to the law on freedom of conscience and religious organizations' organized by the Eurasia Partnership Foundation took place at Congress Hotel
Image Code: MHM0115076
Image Code: MHM0115075
Image Code: MHM0115074
Friday, June 16 2017
Political scientist Anush Sedrakyan and ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Thursday, June 15 2017
A concert with the participation of the world-famous conductor Vladimir Fedoseyev took place
