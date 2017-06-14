Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, June 14 2017
A test route organized by the RA Ministry of Transport and Communication on regulating transfers from/to 'Zvartnots' international airport took place
Image Code: MHM0115017
A test route organized by the RA Ministry of Transport and Communication on regulating transfers from/to 'Zvartnots' international airport took place
Image Code: MHM0115018
A test route organized by the RA Ministry of Transport and Communication on regulating transfers from/to 'Zvartnots' international airport took place
Image Code: MHM0115019
A test route organized by the RA Ministry of Transport and Communication on regulating transfers from/to 'Zvartnots' international airport took place
Image Code: MHM0115020
A test route organized by the RA Ministry of Transport and Communication on regulating transfers from/to 'Zvartnots' international airport took place
Tuesday, June 13 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan receives the Foreign Minister of Estonia Sven Mikser
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.