Monday, June 05 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening ceremony of a laboratory at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia
Tuesday, June 06 2017
Joint examination on the subject of ‘Armenian Language and Literature’ took place at the Armenian State University of Economics
Monday, June 05 2017
The first press conference of the this year's 'Golden Apricot' Yerevan International Film Festival took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
