Monday, June 05 2017

RA President Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening ceremony of a laboratory at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114795 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114796 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114797 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114795 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114796 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114797 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook