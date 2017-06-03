Saturday, June 03 2017

The pre-match training of Armenia national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114780 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114781 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114782 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114783 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114784 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114780 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114781 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114782 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114783 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114784 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook