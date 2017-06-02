Friday, June 02 2017

Leader of the 'D'Black Blues Orchestra' group Vladimir Avetisyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114767 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114768 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114769 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114766 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114767 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114768 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114769 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114766 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook