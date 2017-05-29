Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, May 29 2017
Premiere of one-act ballet to the music of Charles Aznavour 'La Boheme' took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan
Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
Tuesday, May 30 2017
RA National Assembly session took place
Monday, May 29 2017
Exhibition of the Armenian and Russian artists from the Soviet preiod under the title of '100 Canvas' opened at the RA National Gallery
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.