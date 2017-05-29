Monday, May 29 2017

Premiere of one-act ballet to the music of Charles Aznavour 'La Boheme' took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114660 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114659 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114657 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114658 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114661 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114656 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114662 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114660 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114659 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114657 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114658 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114661 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114656 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114662 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook