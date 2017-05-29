Archive
Monday, May 29 2017
Exhibition of the Armenian and Russian artists from the Soviet preiod under the title of '100 Canvas' opened at the RA National Gallery
Monday, May 29 2017
Premiere of one-act ballet to the music of Charles Aznavour 'La Boheme' took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan
Monday, May 29 2017
Commander of the peacekeeping brigade of the RA Armed Forces Artur Simonyan gave a press conference in Armenpress press club
