Thursday, May 25 2017
Discussion and presentation of the results of 'Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity' took place at Matenadaran
Thursday, May 25 2017
Chairman of the Committee on External Relations of the European Parliament David McAllister gave a press conference at Armenia Marriott Hotel
Thursday, May 25 2017
Volodya Avetisyan who was freed from arrest held a protest sit-in demanding the rule of law in front of the RA Government’s building
