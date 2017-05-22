Monday, May 22 2017

Head of 'Modus Vivendi' Center Ara Papyan and freedom fighter Vahan Badasyan are guests in Tesaket press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114410 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114411 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114410 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114411 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook