Monday, May 22 2017
Head of 'Modus Vivendi' Center Ara Papyan and freedom fighter Vahan Badasyan are guests in Tesaket press club
Monday, May 22 2017
USAID, 'Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Armenia' company and UNDP GEF Small Grants Program finished the irrigation system project in Hayanist village of Ararat Province
Monday, May 22 2017
A two-day workshop on the topic of 'Personal data protection and video surveillance' took place at Congress Hotel
