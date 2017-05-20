Saturday, May 20 2017

'Yell Extreme Park' organized a tour within the framework of the world's longest zipline construction campaign in Yenokavan community of Tavush Province

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114397 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114390 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114379 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114389 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114388 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114394 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114393 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114392 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114395 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114391 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114396 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114397 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114390 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114379 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114389 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114388 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114394 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114393 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114392 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114395 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114391 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114396 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook