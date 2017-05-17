Wednesday, May 17 2017

Head of the Assessment and Testing Center Ara Ispiryan gave a press conference in Armenpress press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114313 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114314 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114313 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114314 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook