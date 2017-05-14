Archive
Sunday, May 14 2017
A fashion show within the framework of Yerevan fashion week 'Golden Lace' took place at 'Medirian' Expo Center
Sunday, May 14 2017
Deputy Speaker of the RA National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov gave a press conference at the RA Central Electoral Committee
Sunday, May 14 2017
Chairman of the RA Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan announced the results of the local city council elections in Yerevan, Armenia
