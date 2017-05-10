Wednesday, May 10 2017

RA Ministry of Emergency Situations conducts an action aimed to increase the level of population preparedness for emergencies and reducing the risks of crisis situations at YSU

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0114106 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114103 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114105 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114104 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114107 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114106 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114103 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114105 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114104 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0114107 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook