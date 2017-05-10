Archive
Wednesday, May 10 2017
A festive concert within the framework of the triple holiday took place on Renaissance Square of Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic
Wednesday, May 10 2017
A festive firework within the framework of the triple holiday took place on Renaissance Square of Stepanakert, Artsakh Republic
Tuesday, May 09 2017
Under the leadership of the coordinator of the youth organizations Father Petros Malyan, was held the annual "Victory Prayer", with the participation of military personnel, military cadets and youth.
