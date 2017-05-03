Archive
Wednesday, May 03 2017
'Media Freedom' annual awards ceremony within the framework of the World Press Freedom Day took place at Ibis Yerevan Center
Leader of 'Yerkir Tsirani' party Zaruhi Postanjyan hold a pre-election campaign ahead of the maroyal elections in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 03 2017
Recreation of one of the 89th Tamanyan division's battles took place near at the Victory Park
