Saturday, April 29 2017

Planning Affairs Minister of Lebanon Michel Pharaon paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113854 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113855 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113852 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113853 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113856 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113854 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113855 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113852 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113853 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113856 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook