Tuesday, April 25 2017

RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Vice President of India Hamid Ansari at the RA Presidential Palace

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113766 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113767 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113768 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113769 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113766 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113767 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113768 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113769 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook