Monday, April 24 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan welcomed Vice President of India Hamid Ansari at ‘Zvartnots’ international Airport of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, April 24 2017
Concert of the ‘All-Armenian Orchestra’ dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet Named after Al. Spendiaryan
Monday, April 24 2017
Co-founders of 'Aurora Humanitarian Initiative' Ruben Vardanyan and Nubar Afeyan have announced the nominations for the 2017 'Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity' at Matenadaran
