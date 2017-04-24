Monday, April 24 2017

RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan welcomed Vice President of India Hamid Ansari at ‘Zvartnots’ international Airport of Yerevan, Armenia

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113751 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113750 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113752 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113751 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113750 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113752 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook