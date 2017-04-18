Archive
Tuesday, April 18 2017
A discussion on the topic of 'Consequences of domestic and foreign policy of Turkey's referendum' took place at the Media Center
Wednesday, April 19 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan and Executive Director of 'Media initiatives Center' Nune Sargsyan signed a memorandum of understanding at the RA Ministry of Education and Science
Tuesday, April 18 2017
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan and director of the Junior Achievement of Armenia Armine Hovhannisyan signed a memorandum of understanding at the RA Ministry of Education and Science
