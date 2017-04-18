Tuesday, April 18 2017

A discussion on the topic of 'Consequences of domestic and foreign policy of Turkey's referendum' took place at the Media Center

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113550 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113551 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113550 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113551 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook