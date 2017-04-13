Thursday, April 13 2017

The rite of Washing of the Feet on Holy Thursday took place at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113475 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113476 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113474 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113475 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113476 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113474 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook