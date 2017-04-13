Thursday, April 13 2017

Awards ceremony of the 'New Generation School' educational program took place at 'Dasaran' Educational Center

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0113464 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113462 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113461 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113463 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113464 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113462 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113461 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0113463 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook