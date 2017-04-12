Archive
Wednesday, April 12 2017
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan hold a joint briefing with journalists
Exhibition of Sergei Parajanov's personal photographer Yuri Mechitov under the title of 'Georgia-Double Pages' opened at the 'Moscow House' culture center
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan paid a visit to the FFA Technical center/Football Academy
